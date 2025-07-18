WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan responds to attacks on doctors

The World Health Organization Country Office in Kyrgyzstan issued a statement regarding attacks on doctors at the National Hospital.

The statement notes that the WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan is aware of recent cases of violence against health workers and their detention in the country.

«We consider this unacceptable. WHO condemns all forms of violence against health workers — physical, psychological, verbal and sexual. WHO views violence against health workers as a serious violation of human rights and a major threat to the health system of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement reads.

WHO also strongly condemns the arbitrary detention or imprisonment of health workers while performing their duties.

«Health workers and patients must be safe at all times. Health workers are the backbone of any health system, and their safety is essential not only for their own well-being, but also for the health and resilience of the entire country,» the organization emphasized.

It should be noted that after the attack on doctors, the National Hospital decided to close the entrance for people accompanying patients and strengthen security.

Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev is also outraged by the «lawlessness» towards doctors. «If we do not protect the honor and dignity, and most importantly, do not ensure the safety of medical personnel, then a catastrophe with the provision of personnel will occur very soon,» he said earlier.