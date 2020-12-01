14:07
Dastan Dyushekeev appointed head of President's Foreign Policy Department

Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov, Dastan Dyushekeev, has been appointed the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President. The head of the Information Department of the President, Nurgazy Anarkulov, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the corresponding decree was signed by the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov on November 17. Before that, Daniyar Sydykov headed the Foreign Policy Department.

Sadyr Japarov appointed Dastan Dyushekeev as the Prime Minister’s Spokesman on October 14.

There is little information about Dastan Dyushekeev’s labor activity. According to some reports, he worked as a restaurant administrator and at the headquarters of Kyrgyzstan party.

He himself earlier told reporters that he was a diplomat by profession, graduated from a university in Moscow, and worked in the field of public relations.
