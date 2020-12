The City Hall of Samsun city (Turkey) handed over 180,000 medical masks for Bishkek residents. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Turk Kızılay) and the National Red Crescent Society of the Kyrgyz Republic took upon themselves the issue of transportation of the humanitarian aid.

The City Hall added that a protocol was signed on the establishment of twin-city relations between Bishkek and Samsun on November 1, 2013.