22:48
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.12
English

Presidential elections: IPA CIS to send observers

The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly will send observers to Kyrgyzstan who will monitor preparation and holding of early presidential elections.

The 51st plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS countries was held today in the format of a videoconference. Its participants also discussed the upcoming election campaigns in the Kyrgyz Republic. It was attended by the acting Head of State, Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov.

He informed the meeting participants about the events that took place in October in the republic, and stressed that all processes were proceeding along a legitimate path, the work of state institutions has not been stopped and, as before, was aimed at resolving social and economic issues, improvement of the well-being of the people.

Talant Mamytov told that early presidential elections were scheduled for January 10, 2021, after which it is planned to hold elections of deputies of the Parliament of the seventh convocation. He invited a delegation from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to participate in international monitoring.

The Central Election Commission registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.
link: https://24.kg/english/174997/
views: 93
Print
Related
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz withdraws as candidate after meeting with Sadyr Japarov
Presidential elections: CEC approves cost estimate for campaign
Presidential elections: Teachers collect signatures only for Sadyr Japarov
Presidential elections: Candidates question integrity of upcoming campaign
Presidential elections: 45 polling stations to be opened abroad
Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 12 candidates
Best CIS Student 2020 title awarded to 24 Kyrgyzstanis
Presidential elections: Ballot papers to have 'none of the above' option
Presidential elections: 63 people submit notification of participation
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits notification to CEC
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
30 November, Monday
22:18
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave...
22:07
Presidential elections: IPA CIS to send observers
21:31
New mayor of Kara-Balta city elected
21:19
Passage through Karkyra-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint closed
21:14
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win 11 medals at tournament in Tashkent