Presidential elections: IPA CIS to send observers

The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly will send observers to Kyrgyzstan who will monitor preparation and holding of early presidential elections.

The 51st plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS countries was held today in the format of a videoconference. Its participants also discussed the upcoming election campaigns in the Kyrgyz Republic. It was attended by the acting Head of State, Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov.

He informed the meeting participants about the events that took place in October in the republic, and stressed that all processes were proceeding along a legitimate path, the work of state institutions has not been stopped and, as before, was aimed at resolving social and economic issues, improvement of the well-being of the people.

Talant Mamytov told that early presidential elections were scheduled for January 10, 2021, after which it is planned to hold elections of deputies of the Parliament of the seventh convocation. He invited a delegation from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to participate in international monitoring.

The Central Election Commission registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.