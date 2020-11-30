Taiyrbek Sarpashev summoned for interrogation by Financial Police

Ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev was summoned for interrogation by the Financial Police. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The former official will be interrogated today in the framework of a criminal case initiated against him on the fact of illegal enrichment.

According to investigation, Taiyrbek Sarpashev, occupying senior management positions in the public service, acquired numerous movable and immovable property. He registered his close relatives as owners of the property and did not indicate it in his declarations. The Financial Police opened a criminal case.