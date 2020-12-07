Illegal enrichment: Taiyrbek Sarpashev returns land plots to state

Ex-Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev returned more than 500 hectares of land to the state. Financial police informed 24.kg news agency.

Taiyrbek Sarpashev previously acquired land in Torken rural administration of Toktogul district.

«Taiyrbek Sarpashev fulfills initial stage of conditions for voluntary return of illegally acquired property. The Financial Police continues pre-trial proceedings, legality of acquisition of other property of the former official is being checked. On December 9, Sarpashev was handed a summons to the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes,» the Financial Police said.

According to investigation, Taiyrbek Sarpashev, occupying senior management positions in the civil service, acquired numerous movable and immovable property. He registered his close relatives as owners of the property and did not indicate it in his declarations. The Financial Police opened a criminal case.