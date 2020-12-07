15:12
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Illegal enrichment: Taiyrbek Sarpashev returns land plots to state

Ex-Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev returned more than 500 hectares of land to the state. Financial police informed 24.kg news agency.

Taiyrbek Sarpashev previously acquired land in Torken rural administration of Toktogul district.

«Taiyrbek Sarpashev fulfills initial stage of conditions for voluntary return of illegally acquired property. The Financial Police continues pre-trial proceedings, legality of acquisition of other property of the former official is being checked. On December 9, Sarpashev was handed a summons to the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes,» the Financial Police said.

According to investigation, Taiyrbek Sarpashev, occupying senior management positions in the civil service, acquired numerous movable and immovable property. He registered his close relatives as owners of the property and did not indicate it in his declarations. The Financial Police opened a criminal case.
link: https://24.kg/english/175792/
views: 127
Print
Related
Illegal enrichment: Sarpashev to return over 500 hectares of land to state
Taiyrbek Sarpashev summoned for interrogation by Financial Police
Criminal case initiated against Taiyrbek Sarpashev
House of Taiyrbek Sarpashev searched
Prosecutor General's Office reopens case against Taiyrbek Sarpashev
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total 401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total
7 December, Monday
14:41
Dyikan-Pishpek trade and market complex resumes work in Bishkek Dyikan-Pishpek trade and market complex resumes work in...
14:28
Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 13 candidates
14:17
Mass brawl between Kyrgyzstanis and Dagestanis occurs in Moscow
14:07
Experimental village with 300 houses to appear in Naryn region
13:45
Illegal enrichment: Taiyrbek Sarpashev returns land plots to state