House of Taiyrbek Sarpashev searched

House of the ex-Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev has been searched. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The search was carried out by officers of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes within the framework of an initiated criminal case. It is known that he is involved in a corruption scheme associated with affiliates of Maxim Bakiyev.

Earlier, the press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes announced arrest of a judge of the Interdistrict Court.

«In 2016, individuals created a stable relationship with officials of the President’s Executive Office, heads of the State Registration Service, as well as with individual judges and employees of the judicial system. Acting in the interests of GE LLC and forging court cases and decisions, they illegally removed arrest from property owned by affiliates of Maxim Bakiev. A criminal case was initiated under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The head of the Civil Affairs Sector of the Bishkek City Court was detained. A judge of the Interdistrict Court of the capital was also detained on suspicion of corruption,» own sources said.
