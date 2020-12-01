14:07
Illegal enrichment: Sarpashev to return over 500 hectares of land to state

Ex-deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Taiyrbek Sarpashev, will return more than 500 hectares of land to the state. Financial Police informed 24.kg news agency.

During the investigation, Taiyrbek Sarpashev decided to voluntarily return to the balance of the state the previously acquired 500 hectares of pasture land, as well as 30 hectares of irrigated land located in Toktogul district of Kyrgyzstan.

«Earlier, close relatives of the former official were registered as owners of the land. During the coming week, Taiyrbek Sarpashev will return the land plots to the state. The Financial Police continues pre-trial proceedings,» the agency said.

According to investigation, Taiyrbek Sarpashev, occupying senior management positions in the civil service, acquired numerous movable and immovable property. He registered his close relatives as owners of the property and did not indicate it in his declarations. The Financial Police opened a criminal case.
