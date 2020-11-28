11:05
Kyrgyzstan and India achieve mutual recognition of higher education diplomas

Kyrgyzstan and India have achieved mutual recognition of higher education diplomas. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India reports.

On the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to India Asein Isaev and the Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations under the Indian Ministry of External Affairs of India Dinesh Patnaik met in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on the following issues:

  • Increase in the quota for Kyrgyz students to study through ICCR programs, as well as the possibility of choosing a specialization according to the request of the Kyrgyz side;
  • Mutual recognition of higher education diplomas of the two countries;
  • Possibility of holding a joint Kyrgyz-Indian art exhibition;
  • Mutual invitation of teachers and professors from India and Kyrgyzstan to conduct lectures on the basis of the faculties of international relations of universities of the two countries;
  • Prospects for cultural exchange in the post-covid period;
  • Exchange of experience in the field of general education schools.
link: https://24.kg/english/174799/
views: 130
