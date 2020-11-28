Kyrgyzstan and India achieve mutual recognition of higher education diplomas

Kyrgyzstan and India have achieved mutual recognition of higher education diplomas. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India reports.

On the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to India Asein Isaev and the Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations under the Indian Ministry of External Affairs of India Dinesh Patnaik met in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on the following issues: