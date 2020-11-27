13:43
Russian remains official language of Kyrgyzstan

Russian remains the official language of Kyrgyzstan. Nurlan Sheripov, head of the section «Human and Civil Rights and Freedoms» of the constitutional convention, announced at an online briefing.

According to him, there were various proposals, but the members of the constitutional convention decided to keep the Kyrgyz language as the state language, Russian — as the official language of the country in the Basic Law.

«The Russian language remains the official language. The constitutional convention approved Kyrgyz as the state language and Russian as the official one. There were proposals to introduce English, but we considered that the wording of the Constitution in this part would be preserved,» he said.

Yesterday, a member of the constitutional convention, Sadirdin Toraliev, proposed to deprive the Russian language of its official status. According to him, the youth stopped speaking Kyrgyz. This caused widespread public debate.
