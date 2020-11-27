Ex-head of Oktyabrsky district Konstantin Kutsenko placed under house arrest

Ex-head of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek, Konstantin Kutsenko, was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The preventive measure is valid until January 11, 2021.

The court confirmed this information.

Recall, the former head of the district Konstantin Kutsenko was relieved of his post according to the submitted letter of resignation. He was detained on suspicion of corruption. Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan revealed a corruption scheme on withdrawal and change of owner of a land plot. The land was under arrest and was subject to confiscation by court order.