13:43
USD 84.80
EUR 101.05
RUB 1.12
English

Ex-head of Oktyabrsky district Konstantin Kutsenko placed under house arrest

Ex-head of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek, Konstantin Kutsenko, was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The preventive measure is valid until January 11, 2021.

The court confirmed this information.

Recall, the former head of the district Konstantin Kutsenko was relieved of his post according to the submitted letter of resignation. He was detained on suspicion of corruption. Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan revealed a corruption scheme on withdrawal and change of owner of a land plot. The land was under arrest and was subject to confiscation by court order.
link: https://24.kg/english/174703/
views: 64
Print
Related
Financial Police detain head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek
Brother of Deputy Interior Minister Suyun Omurzakov placed in detention facility
Brother of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs detained in Osh region
Judge of Interdistrict Court detained in Bishkek
Chief Veterinarian of Kyrgyzstan detained on suspicion of corruption
Sadyr Japarov instructs to reduce bureaucracy and fight corruption
Deputy Chief of Traffic Safety Department detained on suspicion of corruption
President approves anti-corruption strategy in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses corruption fight with SCNS Chief
Damage from corruption amounts to 13.6 billion soms for 3 years
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov
27 November, Friday
13:28
Russian remains official language of Kyrgyzstan Russian remains official language of Kyrgyzstan
13:21
Ex-head of Oktyabrsky district Konstantin Kutsenko placed under house arrest
13:15
Presidential Envoy to Parliament arrested for two months
13:06
Second wave of COVID-19: Official offers single information platform
12:21
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60.8 million people globally