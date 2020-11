Veronika Isaeva was appointed a Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use. Website of the state committee reports.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov.

Chairman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Zhirgalbek Sagynbaev introduced Veronika Isaeva to the team.

Prior to that, she was engaged in private activities on management of industrial projects in the subsoil use.