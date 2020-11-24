18:23
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end

Economy of Kyrgyzstan is expected to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end. The acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov announced today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, the gross domestic product will amount to 583 billion soms.

In 2021, the economy is expected to grow by 5 percent. The GDP will reach 635 billion soms.

«The main areas in which the growth of indicators will be registered are services sector, construction, agriculture and industry,» Artem Novikov said.
