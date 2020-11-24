16:51
USD 84.80
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.12
English

Presidential elections: Teachers collect signatures only for Sadyr Japarov

Presidential candidate Klara Sooronkulova said today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency that opposition candidates were being confronted at the local level in one of the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, she asked teachers of one of the schools to help with collection of signatures. But she was refused, saying that the director had forbidden it — the teachers would collect signatures only for Sadyr Japarov.

There are 48 presidential candidates left.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registers candidates until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives an appropriate certificate. If he or she is denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC makes the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/174293/
views: 90
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Candidates question integrity of upcoming campaign
Presidential elections: 45 polling stations to be opened abroad
Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 12 candidates
Presidential elections: Ballot papers to have 'none of the above' option
Presidential elections: 63 people submit notification of participation
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits notification to CEC
Presidential elections: Final day for accepting applications from candidates
Sadyr Japarov plans to step down, submit documents to CEC tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 217 media outlets for election campaign
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
24 November, Tuesday
16:37
Experts identify top 5 problems that concern Kyrgyzstanis Experts identify top 5 problems that concern Kyrgyzstan...
16:14
Presidential elections: Teachers collect signatures only for Sadyr Japarov
16:07
Presidential elections: Candidates question integrity of upcoming campaign
15:53
Mining companies to be held accountable for environmental damage in Kyrgyzstan
15:18
Financial Police detain head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek