Presidential elections: Teachers collect signatures only for Sadyr Japarov

Presidential candidate Klara Sooronkulova said today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency that opposition candidates were being confronted at the local level in one of the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, she asked teachers of one of the schools to help with collection of signatures. But she was refused, saying that the director had forbidden it — the teachers would collect signatures only for Sadyr Japarov.

There are 48 presidential candidates left.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registers candidates until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives an appropriate certificate. If he or she is denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC makes the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.