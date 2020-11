Melis Turgunbaev became the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. The decision was made on November 20 at a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors. Press service of the company reported.

«Melis Turgunbaev has about 20 years of work in senior management positions and, as of today, he is one of the most experienced and recognized specialists in the oil and gas industry. He was awarded the medal «Excellent Worker of the State Property Management System,» the statement says.

From 2013 to 2017, Melis Turgunbaev was a member of the Board of Directors of the company, until recently he was its chairman. From 2006 to 2020, he had worked for the Russian company Gazprom. Prior to joining the gas industry, Turgunbaev was a leading specialist at the Ministry of Finance.