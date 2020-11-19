11:28
Italian photographer shows natural beauty of Pamir Kyrgyz women

Sabrina Nicolazzi, an Italian photographer and traveler, captured the life and everyday routine of the Pamir Kyrgyz.

It is known that ethnic Kyrgyz began to populate the high-mountainous Pamir in several stages since 1575. The second wave of Kyrgyz migrated to the Pamir Highlands in the 1920s −1930s in order to avoid expropriation of livestock after the establishment of Soviet rule in Kyrgyzstan.

Sabrina Nicolazzi is an Italian photographer. She and her husband travel the world recording endangered cultures in different countries. Her works can be found on Instagram.

Particularly noteworthy are the photos depicting the natural beauty of the ethnic Kyrgyz women.
