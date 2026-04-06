22:26
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.10
English

How the Pamir Kyrgyz live in China — photos and video

A Kyrgyz delegation visited the Little Pamir in China and met with the Pamir Kyrgyz. Asel Kalkanova shared footage from the trip.

The participants visited the villages of Chakaragyn and Bulun-Kel in Akto County, where they were shown the life of the local community: traditions, everyday life, and conditions in the highlands.

The region is located at an altitude of approximately 3,600 meters above sea level. The delegation also visited Ak-Kum Lake.

The participants also noted the development of tourism. One of the symbols of the Pamirs is the yaks, which are still actively used in agriculture.

It is worth noting that the Pamir Kyrgyz live in Afghanistan, China, and Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/369182/
views: 148
Print
Related
Single charitable foundation for Pamir Kyrgyz, returnees to be established in KR
School to be built for children of Pamir Kyrgyz for 250 million soms
Medical and veterinary supplies delivered to ethnic Kyrgyz in Afghanistan
Construction of first two houses for Pamir Kyrgyz starts in Chon-Alai
Ombudsman asks authorities to pay attention to problems of Afghan Kyrgyz
Ethnic Kyrgyz cannot obtain passports to move to Kyrgyzstan
400 houses for Pamir Kyrgyz to be built in Chon-Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
MFA checks data on deaths of Kyrgyz in Afghanistan due to viral infection
10 million soms allocated for construction of houses for Pamir Kyrgyz
Construction of settlement for Pamir Kyrgyz to begin in spring 2023
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
6 April, Monday
20:45
How the Pamir Kyrgyz live in China — photos and video How the Pamir Kyrgyz live in China — photos and video
18:27
Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months
17:13
Soldier in serious condition: President takes situation under personal control
16:48
Kyrgyzstan to boost production of children’s animation and TV series
16:39
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA