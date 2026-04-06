How the Pamir Kyrgyz live in China — photos and video

A Kyrgyz delegation visited the Little Pamir in China and met with the Pamir Kyrgyz. Asel Kalkanova shared footage from the trip.

The participants visited the villages of Chakaragyn and Bulun-Kel in Akto County, where they were shown the life of the local community: traditions, everyday life, and conditions in the highlands.

The region is located at an altitude of approximately 3,600 meters above sea level. The delegation also visited Ak-Kum Lake.

The participants also noted the development of tourism. One of the symbols of the Pamirs is the yaks, which are still actively used in agriculture.

It is worth noting that the Pamir Kyrgyz live in Afghanistan, China, and Tajikistan.