13:11
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

School to be built for children of Pamir Kyrgyz for 250 million soms

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a program to support ethnic Kyrgyz arriving from the Little and Great Pamirs of Afghanistan, as well as the kairylmans (returnees) for 2026-2029.

The document was developed to provide humanitarian and social support to ethnic Kyrgyz, ensure access to education, medical services and integration into local communities. Particular attention is paid to legal support, simplifying the procedures for registering and legalizing migrants, as well as information and explanatory work.

It is also planned to build a school for ethnic Kyrgyz in the Little and Great Pamirs. It will provide children with a quality education, promote the preservation of their native language and cultural identity. 250 million soms have been allocated for this.

The regulation defines priority areas:

  • Improving the regulatory framework for the resettlement of ethnic Kyrgyz;
  • Conducting information and explanatory work;
  • Organization of protection and social support for displaced persons.

The program will be implemented through measures for social support, educational integration, provision of medical care and employment promotion. Particular attention will be paid to the prevention of possible conflicts between the local population and displaced persons.

The total budget of the program for 2026–2029 is 57.2 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/342611/
views: 142
Print
Related
Medical and veterinary supplies delivered to ethnic Kyrgyz in Afghanistan
Construction of first two houses for Pamir Kyrgyz starts in Chon-Alai
Ombudsman asks authorities to pay attention to problems of Afghan Kyrgyz
Ethnic Kyrgyz cannot obtain passports to move to Kyrgyzstan
400 houses for Pamir Kyrgyz to be built in Chon-Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
MFA checks data on deaths of Kyrgyz in Afghanistan due to viral infection
10 million soms allocated for construction of houses for Pamir Kyrgyz
Construction of settlement for Pamir Kyrgyz to begin in spring 2023
Town to be built for Pamir Kyrgyz in Chon-Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Pamir Kyrgyz receive aid on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
8 September, Monday
12:47
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to visit Naryn region President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to visit Naryn r...
12:42
Road accident on Ottuk–Balykchy road: Car hits herd of horses
12:37
Video of Kazakh and Kyrgyz travelers on glacier goes viral on social media
12:20
School to be built for children of Pamir Kyrgyz for 250 million soms
12:08
New Public Service Center opened in Tokmak city