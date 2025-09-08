School to be built for children of Pamir Kyrgyz for 250 million soms

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a program to support ethnic Kyrgyz arriving from the Little and Great Pamirs of Afghanistan, as well as the kairylmans (returnees) for 2026-2029.

The document was developed to provide humanitarian and social support to ethnic Kyrgyz, ensure access to education, medical services and integration into local communities. Particular attention is paid to legal support, simplifying the procedures for registering and legalizing migrants, as well as information and explanatory work.

It is also planned to build a school for ethnic Kyrgyz in the Little and Great Pamirs. It will provide children with a quality education, promote the preservation of their native language and cultural identity. 250 million soms have been allocated for this.

The regulation defines priority areas:

Improving the regulatory framework for the resettlement of ethnic Kyrgyz;

Conducting information and explanatory work;

Organization of protection and social support for displaced persons.

The program will be implemented through measures for social support, educational integration, provision of medical care and employment promotion. Particular attention will be paid to the prevention of possible conflicts between the local population and displaced persons.

The total budget of the program for 2026–2029 is 57.2 million soms.