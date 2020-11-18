Qatar to pay for heart surgeries for 81 Kyrgyzstanis

The Embassy of the State of Qatar and the Qatar Charity Foundation will assist in performing heart surgeries. It was announced during a meeting of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan Abdulla Ahmed Al-Sulaiti and the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.

As the press center of the ministry reported, the parties discussed mechanisms of free surgical intervention for 81 patients with heart diseases, as well as ways of bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev instructed the management of the Cardiac Surgery Center to urgently clarify the list of patients who are in line for the operation, and the cardiac surgeons who would perform them. All surgery costs will be financed by Qatar.

«The State of Qatar has always provided assistance to the health sector. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Qatar Charity Foundation provided the ministry with personal protective equipment for $ 50,000, as well as 420 oxygen concentrators to fight the coronavirus. In this regard, I would like to personally thank you and the charity organization,» the minister said.