Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend over 600 million soms on elections

Extraordinary presidential elections will cost the country’s budget 337 million soms. The Deputy Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Ulukbek Karymshakov, announced at a meeting of the Committee for Fuel and Energy Complex.

According to him, 200 million soms are provided for the presidential elections.

«If the second round takes place, then we will additionally allocate 137 million soms,» Ulukbek Karymshakov said.

The Ministry of Finance intends to allocate 317 million soms for the parliamentary elections.

«If there is a referendum, then we have provided 310 million soms for it,» he said.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.