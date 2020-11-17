18:13
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend over 600 million soms on elections

Extraordinary presidential elections will cost the country’s budget 337 million soms. The Deputy Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Ulukbek Karymshakov, announced at a meeting of the Committee for Fuel and Energy Complex.

According to him, 200 million soms are provided for the presidential elections.

«If the second round takes place, then we will additionally allocate 137 million soms,» Ulukbek Karymshakov said.

The Ministry of Finance intends to allocate 317 million soms for the parliamentary elections.

«If there is a referendum, then we have provided 310 million soms for it,» he said.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/173409/
views: 101
Print
Related
USA intends to provide financial support for elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Five criminal cases on bribery of voters sent to court
CEC to appeal decision canceling decree on repeat parliamentary elections
Elections 2020: At least 25 political parties to participate in election race
Sadyr Japarov promises to hold parliamentary elections until March 2021
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts bill delaying parliamentary elections
CEC to cancel decision on setting date of repeat parliamentary elections
Three more parties announce their participation in election race
Reforma party intends to collect electoral deposit through court
CEC of Kyrgyzstan intends to spend over 450 million soms on repeat elections
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
17:47
Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution...
17:35
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation
17:24
Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend over 600 million soms on elections
17:17
Policeman steals over 1 million soms from ATM in Bishkek
17:08
Interest on loans of some Kyrgyzstanis for 3 months to be written off