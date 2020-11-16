Kyrgyzstan could impose ban on driving vehicles without CMTPL from January 1

Kyrgyzstan could impose a ban on movement of vehicles without the Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance certificate (CMTPL) from January 1, 2021. The corresponding amendments were submitted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan for public discussion.

The draft amendments propose to supplement the list of documents presented by the driver to an employee of the internal affairs body with a certificate of the Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance of vehicle owners. This is due to the fact that the rules on the liability of car owners for failure to fulfill the obligation for compulsory insurance will come into force on January 1, 2021.

In addition, it is proposed to supplement the traffic rules with a new sign 6.22 Video Control, which will warn road users about road sections on which stationary hardware and software complexes of photo and video recording are used. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is sure that this will reduce the need for excessive use of prohibitory and other road signs, and will also contribute to improving road safety.

It is proposed to introduce a rule prohibiting operation of vehicles, the owners of which have not entered into the Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance contract.