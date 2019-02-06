Law on CMTPL insurance postponed to 2021 in Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan supports the initiative of deputies of the Parliament to postpone the entry into force of the law on the Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance until 2021. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers informed 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made due to the fact that since the beginning of the year a number of codes and laws came into force, including increased fines for violation of the rules of the road. These codes and laws are amended, and the Government aims to ensure their further effective implementation.

In addition, taking into account that CMTPLI provides for an additional financial burden on road users, primarily on car owners, the Government believes that the decision to postpone its entry into force will be a logical and correct step at the moment. Government of Kyrgyzstan

«Despite the fact that as of today the Government has prepared all the regulatory legal acts necessary for introduction of car insurance, it is necessary to work out an even deeper set of measures that will ensure the most painless and effective transition to car insurance in the interests of citizens during the two-year period. It is necessary to clarify the goals and objectives of the introduction of CMTPLI, prepare all participants of the process for the need for compulsory insurance, work out all the mechanisms for implementation of the law,» the Cabinet of Ministers stressed.

The law on CMTPLI was adopted on July 24, 2015 and should have entered into force on February 7, 2016. However, the deputies of the Parliament in January 2016 initiated a bill to postpone the term of the law’s entry into force for three years, until February 7, 2019.

«In 2018, all relevant draft by-laws and regulations were developed to fully implement the law, including those that provide for the approval of insurance tariffs, insurance rules, provisions for an automated information center and state bodies cooperation. But the Government decided to return to this issue after its consideration in the Parliament,» the Cabinet summed up.