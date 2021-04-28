11:18
Government proposes to change insurance payments to traffic accident victims

In accordance with the Law on Compulsory Civil Liability Insurance of Motor Vehicle Owners, a car owner who has entered into a compulsory civil liability insurance contract is obliged to pay the insurer a premium in the manner and terms established by the agreement. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan developed tariffs.

According to the law, the minimum insurance amounts and limits, as well as the minimum rates of insurance premiums for compulsory insurance are established on the basis of the current calculations in insurance.

The proposed rating system for CMTPL insurance provides for setting the following amounts:

For causing harm to the life or health of each victim and that entailed:

Death of the victim — in the amount of 300,000 soms;

Disability of the victim:

  • Group I — in the amount of 200,000 soms;
  • Group II — in the amount of 150,000 soms;
  • Group III — in the amount of 100,000 soms;
  • Disability of a child — 200,000 soms;

For injury or other damage to health without disability — the cost of outpatient and inpatient treatment, but not more than 100,000 soms.

For causing damage to the property of the victims, but not more than 150,000 to each victim and not more than 450,000 soms to all the victims.

The basic insurance premium under contracts on compulsory civil liability insurance of motor vehicle owners is set at 1,680 soms.

When establishing the insurance sum, it is important to take into account the need to provide for the victims of traffic accidents. The insurance sum directly influences the amount of the insurance premium, therefore it is important to establish its adequate amount, which will not entail unreasonable costs.

The relevant ministry reminded that the insurance sum consists of the limits of liability for each risk. The law provides for the following risks subject to compulsory insurance:

  • Risk of harm to the life and health of the victim;
  • Risk of damage to the property of the victim.

The developers took the legislation of the Russian Federation as a basis. The victim of a traffic accident in Russia can count on compensation under compulsory motor third party liability insurance in the amount of 11 average wages, and in Kazakhstan — 14.
link: https://24.kg/english/191790/
views: 98
