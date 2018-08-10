14:59
USD 68.19
EUR 79.05
RUB 1.03
English

Insurance companies of Kyrgyzstan ready for vehicle insurance

Insurance companies of Kyrgyzstan are ready for introduction of the Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance. The Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Insurance Company LLC Bakyt Sharshenaliev told at a round table discussion.

According to him, the state insurance company fulfills its payment obligations. Their volume has already reached 19.5 million soms. «There were payments on traffic accidents with public transport and housing insurance. We are interested in payments in time,» Bakyt Sharshenaliev said.

The president of the Kyrgyz Association of Insurers Sabyrbek Moldokulov added that private companies were ready for CMTPLI. «We need to understand that this is business. But no one will earn money on lives. A civilized solution of problems will be achieved,» he explained.

CMTPLI — a compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners to the third parties — will start operating in Kyrgyzstan from February 7, 2019.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
Insurance of migrants to solve many problems of compatriots abroad
Insurance payments increase in Kyrgyzstan
About 80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis not have necessary documents for insurance
All minibus drivers in Bishkek purchase certificates of insurance
Officials want to introduce compulsory life insurance when traveling abroad
Insurers of motor transport: No queues for insurance certificates
State Insurance Organization pays out over 15 million soms
Over 6.5 million soms paid to victims of disasters in Kyrgyzstan
Tax Service issues over 17,000 insurance certificates since beginning of 2017
State Insurance Organization pays over 4 mln soms to residents of Chon-Alai
Popular
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India