14:34
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

Brother of Deputy Interior Minister Suyun Omurzakov placed in detention facility

The brother of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Suyun Omurzakov, Ulukbek, was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Related news
Brother of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs detained in Osh region
«Ulukbek Omurzakov was detained in his office at the Osh regional prosecutor’s office. After that he was put in a car and brought to Bishkek. Judge Turatbek Bekenov placed Ulukbek Omurzakov in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security until January 12,» Ikramidin Aitkulov said.

Recall, the Senior Prosecutor of the Osh regional prosecutor’s office Ulukbek Omurzakov was detained on November 12. Earlier, during a meeting with acting President, a local resident announced information that the clan of the Omurzakovs seized the entire southern capital. According to the investigation, a group of persons, including employees of Mukhamed Umar sports club, allegedly entered the territory of a coal mine in January 2020, expelled employees of the enterprise outside the pit, seized special equipment, illegally mined coal, and then sold it without paying taxes and social deductions.
link: https://24.kg/english/173191/
views: 98
Print
Related
Brother of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs detained in Osh region
Judge of Interdistrict Court detained in Bishkek
Chief Veterinarian of Kyrgyzstan detained on suspicion of corruption
Sadyr Japarov instructs to reduce bureaucracy and fight corruption
Deputy Chief of Traffic Safety Department detained on suspicion of corruption
President approves anti-corruption strategy in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses corruption fight with SCNS Chief
Damage from corruption amounts to 13.6 billion soms for 3 years
President calls security agencies to cleanse ranks of corrupt officials
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
16 November, Monday
14:23
Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery
14:05
Elvira Surabaldieva bans three officials from trip to Turkey
13:47
Brother of Deputy Interior Minister Suyun Omurzakov placed in detention facility
13:39
Stalbek Sharsheev appointed new director of Civil Aviation Agency
13:22
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 54.3 million people globally