Brother of Deputy Interior Minister Suyun Omurzakov placed in detention facility

The brother of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Suyun Omurzakov, Ulukbek, was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«Ulukbek Omurzakov was detained in his office at the Osh regional prosecutor’s office. After that he was put in a car and brought to Bishkek. Judge Turatbek Bekenov placed Ulukbek Omurzakov in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security until January 12,» Ikramidin Aitkulov said.

Recall, the Senior Prosecutor of the Osh regional prosecutor’s office Ulukbek Omurzakov was detained on November 12. Earlier, during a meeting with acting President, a local resident announced information that the clan of the Omurzakovs seized the entire southern capital. According to the investigation, a group of persons, including employees of Mukhamed Umar sports club, allegedly entered the territory of a coal mine in January 2020, expelled employees of the enterprise outside the pit, seized special equipment, illegally mined coal, and then sold it without paying taxes and social deductions.