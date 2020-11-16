Stalbek Sharsheev appointed new director of Civil Aviation Agency

Stalbek Sharsheev became the new director of Civil Aviation Agency. Press service of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corresponding order was signed by Sadyr Japarov on November 13. Stalbek Sharsheev was introduced to the staff today. The Minister of Transport and Roads Bakyt Berdaliev thanked the previous head of the agency, Kurmanbek Akyshev, for the work done to improve the agency.

Bakyt Berdaliev noted that the government paid great attention to the field of civil aviation and has set tasks for the new management that need to be addressed immediately, because the coronavirus infection has caused some damage to the industry.