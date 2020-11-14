12:18
Presidential elections: Final day for accepting applications from candidates

Today is the last day for accepting applications for nomination for presidency in Kyrgyzstan. As the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan noted, documents are accepted until 23.59.

According to the Central Election Commission, it has received 34 applications as of 20.30, November 13, 2020, one was withdrawn.

At least 59 people applied for participation in the presidential elections in 2017. Then, the CEC registered 13 people as candidates, but two of them later withdrew their candidacies in favor of other candidates. Nine more withdrew their applications for nomination prior to registration. The rest were denied registration by the Central Election Commission.

Early presidential elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, 2021.
