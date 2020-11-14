New Deputy Military Prosecutor appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Rustam Tagaev became the Deputy Military Prosecutor of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such an order was signed by the head of the supervisory body Kurmankul Zulushev.

In addition, Almaz Kiyazov became the Prosecutor of Chui region.

It is known that Kiyazov previously held the post of Senior Assistant to ex-Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov. Tagaev served as the Military Prosecutor of Jalal-Abad garrison.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information on the appointments.

Nurkamal Nabiyev was appointed the First Deputy Prosecutor General, Sagyndyk Mukashov — the Military Prosecutor.