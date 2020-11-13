Ambassador of Azerbaijan asks to enhance protection of diplomatic missions

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov asked the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov to enhance protection of diplomatic missions of foreign states accredited in Bishkek. He stated this today at a meeting that ended at Ala-Archa state residence.

According to him, threat of terrorist attacks appears during the change of power.

«Terrorist attacks are possible due to the complication of social and political situation in the country. Therefore, I ask you to tighten security of the embassies and ambassadors’ residences during the transition period,» he said.

Hidayat Orujov, commenting on his request to journalists, said that there were no threats to foreign diplomatic missions.