Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place between the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the head of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

During the conversation, the parties discussed issues of current bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including within the framework of integration associations, which are of mutual interest.

«Sadyr Japarov expressed special gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the support provided to Kyrgyzstan, including in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection,» the statement says.

Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic once again congratulated Vladimir Putin on the successful chairmanship of the Russian Federation in the SCO, which gave a new dynamic to the development of the organization.

At the end of the conversation, Sadyr Japarov assured that Kyrgyzstan intended to further develop relations with Russia in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership.