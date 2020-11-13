10:19
Sadyr Japarov announced continuity of course for cooperation in CSTO

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced continuity of the course for cooperation in the CSTO format yesterday in a telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. Belta media outlet reports with reference to the press secretary of the CSTO Vladimir Zainetdinov.

«Sadyr Japarov noted the important role of the CSTO in ensuring peace and stability in the area of ​​its responsibility and stated that the state’s course on strengthening cooperation in the organization’s format would remain consistent, emphasizing the need for further coordinated and decisive actions aimed at countering terrorism,» press secretary informed.

Sadyr Japarov told about the current situation in the country and touched upon issues related to the preparation for the presidential elections scheduled for January 10, 2021. He also emphasized the importance of expanding interaction between the CSTO member states in combating coronavirus pandemic.

Stanislav Zas congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his appointment as head of the government of Kyrgyzstan, informed about the activities of the CSTO, including preparations for the upcoming meetings of the statutory bodies.
