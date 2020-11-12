Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology

The presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held using blockchain technology. Acting head of state Sadyr Japarov told at a press conference.

According to him, this system will partially replace the role of the Central Election Commission.

«The elections must be transparent. Three revolutions happened because of elections. We must learn a lesson from this. If there are facts of use of administrative resource or bribery of voters, they should be published in the media or on social media. We will check and punish. Perhaps, if the blockchain system is successfully implemented, then the next parliamentary elections will be held using this technology. There will be no falsification,» Sadyr Japarov said.