Nineteen blockchain-related crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan initiated 19 criminal cases involving the use of blockchain technologies to conceal traces of illegal financial operations. Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov reported during a meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies.

He noted that new opportunities also bring new risks.

«Cybercrime, money laundering, financing of extremism and terrorism, leaks of personal data, and manipulation of virtual asset markets — these challenges require coordinated action and unified security standards from law enforcement, financial regulators, and all government institutions,» the minister said.

Ulan Niyazbekov added that it is necessary to develop and implement national risk management standards in the virtual asset sector, taking into account international recommendations and best practices from countries where such systems are already functioning successfully.