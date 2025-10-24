16:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.07
English

Nineteen blockchain-related crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan initiated 19 criminal cases involving the use of blockchain technologies to conceal traces of illegal financial operations. Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov reported during a meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies.

He noted that new opportunities also bring new risks.

«Cybercrime, money laundering, financing of extremism and terrorism, leaks of personal data, and manipulation of virtual asset markets — these challenges require coordinated action and unified security standards from law enforcement, financial regulators, and all government institutions,» the minister said.

Ulan Niyazbekov added that it is necessary to develop and implement national risk management standards in the virtual asset sector, taking into account international recommendations and best practices from countries where such systems are already functioning successfully.
link: https://24.kg/english/348443/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan establishes Council for Development of Blockchain Technologies
Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development established by President
Bishkek hosts first forum on blockchain technology Digital Literacy 3.0
IPChain to introduce blockchain infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Blockchain can lead international investors into the country
Legislation of Kyrgyzstan is blockchain-friendly
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
24 October, Friday
16:19
444 children suffer from various forms of violence in Kyrgyzstan for 9 months 444 children suffer from various forms of violence in K...
16:11
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA expresses regret over EU sanctions and proposes cooperation
16:04
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
15:35
Nineteen blockchain-related crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Online registration of Kyrgyzstanis to work at Volkswagen plant begins