First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao

Blockchain and artificial intelligence can be applied not only in banking but also in taxation and public administration systems, increasing their efficiency. Changpeng Zhao, founder of the cryptocurrency platform Binance, said at a meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies in Bishkek.

According to him, virtual assets and cryptocurrency are new technologies that can simplify financial transactions both within the country and internationally.

Changpeng Zhao added that financial literacy is key, especially among young people, who are actively involved in cryptocurrency transactions. «The country that first masters these technologies will become a leader not only in the region but also globally,» he believes.

This is not the first time the founder of the cryptocurrency platform Binance has visited Kyrgyzstan. In April 2025, the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and blockchain expert Changpeng Zhao signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. According to the document, the parties agreed to collaborate on a number of areas, including infrastructure and technological support.
