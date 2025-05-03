16:24
Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development established by President

The National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies has been established under the President of Kyrgyzstan. Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree.

According to the document, in order to develop and implement a unified state policy in the field of virtual assets and blockchain technologies, stimulate innovative projects and attract investments taking into account national interests and international standards, it was decided to establish the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the head of state with the main tasks of coordinating and conducting activities on the following issues:

  • Determining the main directions of state policy in the field of development of virtual assets and blockchain technologies;
  • Improving the investment climate in the republic in the field of virtual assets and blockchain technologies;
  • Improving the regulatory framework of the Kyrgyz Republic governing virtual assets and blockchain technologies;
  • Assisting foreign companies in the development of virtual assets and blockchain technologies in the country;
  • Integrating the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic into global economic processes;
  • Strategies for attracting foreign investment in the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Implementing innovative programs and projects of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of development of virtual assets and blockchain technologies.

The head of the Secretariat of the Council is the Director of the National Investment Agency.
link: https://24.kg/english/328208/
