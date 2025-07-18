Kyrgyzstan establishes Council for Development of Blockchain Technologies

A new state institution — the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President — is being established in Kyrgyzstan. The relevant decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

According to the document, the institution is being created to provide organizational support for the Council’s operations, which was approved by a presidential decree on April 30, 2025. The structure, staffing table, management framework, and salary coefficients for Secretariat employees have also been approved.

The Secretariat is required to register with the Ministry of Justice within one month. Its activities will be funded through the republican budget and other sources not prohibited by law.

The head of the Secretariat will be appointed and dismissed directly by the President.

Additionally, amendments have been made to existing presidential decrees regarding the register of state and municipal positions, as well as the procedure for financing the Council.