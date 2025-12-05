17:08
USD 87.45
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai

A highlight of Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai drew the attention of the global crypto industry: during the forum’s main discussion panel «The Big Debate: Bitcoin vs. Tokenized Gold,» Binance founder Changpeng Zhao showcased a gold bar from Kyrgyzstan. Farkhat Iminov, head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, announced.

The debate took place on December 4 and attracted a full audience. Two influential financial figures took part: economist and founder of Euro Pacific Asset Management & Schiff Gold, Peter Schiff, and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Peter Schiff defended traditional assets, emphasizing that gold has preserved its value for millennia, is free from technological risks, and remains a reliable store of wealth.

Changpeng Zhao focused on the technological revolution of tokenization — the digitization of real-world assets to make them more accessible, liquid, and transparent for users worldwide.

The highlight of the session came when Changpeng Zhao held up a bar of Kyrgyz gold on stage while speaking about the potential of combining natural resources with blockchain technology. According to him, such projects can bring local assets to the global market and create new mechanisms for investor participation.

The panel sparked significant discussion among conference participants and became one of the key topics of the forum’s second day. Experts noted that the debate confirmed a global trend: the future of the financial system lies in the synergy between traditional assets and tokenization technologies.

Binance Blockchain Week 2025 continues, bringing together leading players in the digital finance industry.
link: https://24.kg/english/353602/
views: 118
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is increasing its gold reserves — World Gold Council
Sadyr Japarov proposes that National Bank store gold of Kyrgyzstanis
First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao
Nineteen blockchain-related crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan
Gold surpasses $4,000 per ounce for the first time
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's gold reserves increase by 4.68 tons - World Gold Council
Gold prices hit historic record, surpassing $3,600 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan among six largest buyers of gold
Gold from Kyrgyzstan sold to Malaysia for the first time
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Friday
16:59
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards...
16:53
Mausoleum in Osh built at expense of SCNS chief and city mayor
16:47
China allocates 15 scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
16:42
Gypsum board production plant opened in Jalal-Abad region
16:19
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai