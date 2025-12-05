Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai

A highlight of Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai drew the attention of the global crypto industry: during the forum’s main discussion panel «The Big Debate: Bitcoin vs. Tokenized Gold,» Binance founder Changpeng Zhao showcased a gold bar from Kyrgyzstan. Farkhat Iminov, head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, announced.

The debate took place on December 4 and attracted a full audience. Two influential financial figures took part: economist and founder of Euro Pacific Asset Management & Schiff Gold, Peter Schiff, and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Peter Schiff defended traditional assets, emphasizing that gold has preserved its value for millennia, is free from technological risks, and remains a reliable store of wealth.

Changpeng Zhao focused on the technological revolution of tokenization — the digitization of real-world assets to make them more accessible, liquid, and transparent for users worldwide.

The highlight of the session came when Changpeng Zhao held up a bar of Kyrgyz gold on stage while speaking about the potential of combining natural resources with blockchain technology. According to him, such projects can bring local assets to the global market and create new mechanisms for investor participation.

The panel sparked significant discussion among conference participants and became one of the key topics of the forum’s second day. Experts noted that the debate confirmed a global trend: the future of the financial system lies in the synergy between traditional assets and tokenization technologies.

Binance Blockchain Week 2025 continues, bringing together leading players in the digital finance industry.