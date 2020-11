Former Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanybek Isakov passed away. The former head of the press service of the Parliament Ibraim Nurakun uulu announced it on social media.

According to preliminary data, Kanybek Isakov died today, on November 12. He was previously diagnosed with pneumonia.

Kanybek Isakov was born on June 4, 1969 in Zhany-Nookat village, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. He had been the Minister of Education and Science from September 11, 2019 to October 14, 2020.