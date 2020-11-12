15:58
Chairman of Board of Kyrgyzaltyn resigns

Almaz Alimbekov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, decided to resign. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

He himself and the company’s press service are not yet available for comment.

People have been trying to replace the director at Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, holding rallies, for a month. According to the protesters, Almaz Alimbekov was not doing his job. However, his team spoke in his defense, saying that the state company began to work and was able to attract investors only after Almaz Alimbekov took up the post.
