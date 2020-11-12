Sadyr Japarov rejects some candidates for judges due to dubious reputation

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees appointing 11 judges to the country’s district courts and Osh city. Press service of the head of state reported.

Earlier, the Council for the Selection of Judges made proposals for the appointment of 22 judges to some district courts of Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Chui and Naryn regions.

«Taking into account additional materials presented by the relevant state bodies, Sadyr Japarov agreed with recommendations on 11 candidates for the position of judge. As for the remaining 11 applicants, he returned the materials to the Council for the Selection of Judges after examining additional information and comments provided by various government agencies. One of the reasons for this is ridding the judicial system of judges with a dubious reputation,» the press service said.

Fifty percent of the candidates did not show sufficient qualities to serve as a judge, so their appointments were not approved.

The following candidates have been approved:

Alamedin District Court:

Musuralieva Aida Sultangazievna;

Uzakbaev Azamat Nasyrovich.

Sokuluk District Court:

Duysembiev Askhat Abubakirovich.

Zhaiyl District Court:

Asanova Cholpon Karypbekovna;

Bokombaev Aman Mamyrkozhoevich;

Dzhandralieva Nadira Dzhekshenovna.

Moskovsky District Court:

Sagynbekova Damira Esenbekovna.

Naryn region, Naryn District Court:

Bektursunov Arstanbek Askarbekovich.

Bishkek, Pervomaisky District Court:

Dyikanbaeva Gulzat Ydyrysovna;

Tursunbekov Taalaibek Tursunbekovich.

Osh city, Osh City Court: