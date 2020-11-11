18:52
Kyrgyzstan to repay debts of 671 borrowers for 1.2 billion soms

Loans of 671 borrowers for 1.2 billion soms will be repaid at the expense of the state budget. The Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kiyalbek Mukashev announced this today during an online briefing.

According to him, these are loans up to 100,000 soms. The corresponding draft resolution has already been submitted to the government for consideration.

«According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, it is planned to repay these loans within three months. They will be covered by the state budget,» Kiyalbek Mukashev said.

At the same time, he stressed that a mechanism was being developed to repay the debt. The National Bank is engaged in this. «Financial organizations should send documents to the National Bank, the National Bank — to the Ministry of Finance, and we will finance it,» the minister told.
