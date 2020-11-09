23:43
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

Acting President Japarov promises over a billion soms to support borrowers

The Government will allocate 1.2 billion soms to support Kyrgyzstanis who previously took loans of up to 100,000 soms and, due to spring restrictions associated with spread of coronavirus, are unable to pay them back. The acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov promised it at a meeting with the residents of Naryn today.

The villagers complained that they could not pay off the loans, because many of them lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Sadyr Japarov assured that he would solve the problem.

According to him, those who have loans of up to 100,000 soms will be helped to resolve the interest issue until February.

Sadyr Japarov urged the rest to wait — if the authorities can, they would help.

On October 23, he announced that the budget deficit was about 28 billion soms. But according to the data provided to the head of the Cabinet, the situation is much worse.
link: https://24.kg/english/172406/
views: 231
Print
Related
About $ 1 billion in loans illegally transferred from Kyrgyzstan in 1993 - 2002
At least 200,000 loans for 80 bln soms restructured since March in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to annually increase volume of soft loans
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
Rest of donor funds to be spent on economic recovery of Kyrgyzstan
Donors to provide funds for concessional lending to business
Finance Ministry allocates 520 mln soms to banks for preferential loans
Restructuring of loans amounts to half of loan portfolio of banks in Kyrgyzstan
Banks of Kyrgyzstan restructure 65.3 billion soms of loans
Banks of Kyrgyzstan restructure 46.5 billion soms in loans
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
$ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed $ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan
9 November, Monday
17:01
Sadyr Japarov congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory Sadyr Japarov congratulates US President-elect Joe Bide...
16:52
Arms, explosives and drugs cache found on the outskirts of Balykchy
16:42
Russian Embassy starts accepting applications for temporary residence in Russia
16:31
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
16:12
Exchange rate of euro exceeds 100 soms in Kyrgyzstan