Acting President Japarov promises over a billion soms to support borrowers

The Government will allocate 1.2 billion soms to support Kyrgyzstanis who previously took loans of up to 100,000 soms and, due to spring restrictions associated with spread of coronavirus, are unable to pay them back. The acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov promised it at a meeting with the residents of Naryn today.

The villagers complained that they could not pay off the loans, because many of them lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Sadyr Japarov assured that he would solve the problem.

According to him, those who have loans of up to 100,000 soms will be helped to resolve the interest issue until February.

Sadyr Japarov urged the rest to wait — if the authorities can, they would help.

On October 23, he announced that the budget deficit was about 28 billion soms. But according to the data provided to the head of the Cabinet, the situation is much worse.