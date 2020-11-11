Quality of education dropped after switch to distance learning in Kyrgyzstan

The quality of education has dropped after switch to distance learning in Kyrgyzstan. Results of the study Observance of Social and Economic Rights amid Coronavirus Epidemic in the Kyrgyz Republic say.

The researchers note that during the last term of the last academic year, education quality indicators improved, influencing the result for the entire academic year.

Teachers associate this with the fact that «they received an instruction from the school administration not to give bad grades. Therefore, even the permanent C students had better results in the last term.

At the same time, the majority of parents stressed that the quality of knowledge dropped, since the children did not learn in full. The rest of the parents were unable to assess the quality of their children’s knowledge. At the same time, an insignificant part of parents indicated that the quality of education has improved. They connected this with the fact that «their children began to get better grades during this period.» They also noted that children had to search for a lot of information on the Internet to do their homework, and this also had a positive effect on the quality of knowledge.

The teachers could not answer unequivocally whether the quality of education had improved or deteriorated, or remained at the same level, since there is no objective system for assessing knowledge during distance learning.

No exams were held at schools. A commission was created, at which the class teacher represented this or that student, talking about his or her level of knowledge, personal qualities, and on the basis of this the commission gave an assessment.

Teachers often said that the students did not have a video connection and the Internet connection was constantly interrupted, they could not assess «whether the student is present at the online lesson or not at all.»

Most of the educators indicated that they did not like the video lessons that were broadcast on television. The topics often did not coincide with the topics that the students should be learning at the moment.

Many private school teachers told that they refused use of video lessons due to their poor quality and methodology.

The study was conducted by the Association of NGOs for the Promotion of the Rights and Interests of Children in the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Kyrgyzstan.

The study was carried out in the period from June 16 to July 22, 2020 in several stages.