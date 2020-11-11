16:54
Interior Ministry: Kyrgyzstanis illegally taken to Persian Gulf countries

Employees of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan revealed a channel for illegal migration of Kyrgyzstanis to the Persian Gulf countries. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«It has been found out that managers of one of the private employment agencies, without a permit, provided services for illegal departure of citizens to the countries of the Persian Gulf,» the Interior Ministry said.

An investigation into the organization of illegal migration is underway. The head of the agency was handed a notice of suspicion. The materials collected by the police will be sent to the court in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/172585/
views: 113
