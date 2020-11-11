Presidential elections: Another candidate intends to run for president

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan received another notification of participation in the presidential elections. Zhenishbek Baiguttiev, Advisor to the Board of Directors of Tolubai CJSC, intends to participate in the race as a self-nominated candidate.

Earlier, the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous meme «Winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev, an activist Nazarbek Nyshanov, former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov, a political scientist Bakyt Baketaev, ex-speaker of Parliament Kanat Isaev, a pensioner Abdykaar Sydykov, a leader of Ulutman political party Sazykbai Turdumaliev, an activist Nurlan Motuev and the former head of OshGaz branch Rashid Tagaev notified the Central Election Commission of their intention to run for president.

The CEC reminds: applications from candidates for the highest state post in the country are accepted until November 14 inclusive.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021.