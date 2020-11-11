Acting President Sadyr Japarov participates in SCO videoconference

«Participation of Kyrgyzstan in the SCO is one of the priorities in the foreign policy of the state,» the acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was chaired by the Russian Federation in a videoconference format.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted the great work done by the Russian side during the chairmanship of the SCO, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He briefly told about the events that took place in Kyrgyzstan in October 2020, related to public dissatisfaction with the results of the parliamentary elections.

He added that the transfer of power in the country took place peacefully, in strict accordance with the current legislation, and the situation in Kyrgyzstan was stable — all branches of state power were legitimate, and the executive authorities continued to work as usual. He thanked the SCO member states for their support in those difficult days for the country and the people.

He noted that, as the acting president, he would continue to make every effort to solve the problems of strengthening stability in society and ensuring the socio-economic development of the country, combating coronavirus and its consequences, protection of the rights of investors and ensuring the safety of foreign citizens in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that Kyrgyzstan remained fully committed to all of its international obligations and strict implementation of all previously signed bilateral and multilateral treaties and agreements.

At the same time, Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to the member states for the assistance provided during the outbreak of the pandemic.

«I express my gratitude to the leadership of Russia and personally to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for timely and regular assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against coronavirus infection. The Kyrgyz Republic will always be a reliable partner of the Russian Federation on the issues of Eurasian integration. We will consistently continue the course towards the development of our interstate, economic and cultural ties. There are a number of topical issues of cooperation between our countries,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He invited the head of Russia to discuss all these topics during a telephone conversation.