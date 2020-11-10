Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the format of a videoconference. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President reports.

The meeting will be chaired by the Russian Federation. During the event, it is planned to exchange views on topical international and regional issues. At the end of the meeting, a number of final documents will be adopted.

As of today, the members of the organization are India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Observer states are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia.