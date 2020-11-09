Russian Embassy starts accepting applications for temporary residence in Russia

Acceptance of applications for temporary residence in Russia starts in Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic announced start of accepting the necessary documents from November 10, 2020.

The possibility of obtaining a temporary residence permit is reportedly a part of the state program of the Russian Federation aimed at facilitating voluntary resettlement of compatriots.

Submission of applications will be organized from 14.00 to 16.30 every Tuesday and Thursday. For registration, you need to register online on the website of the diplomatic mission, where you can find a complete list of the required documents.

Recall, migrants who currently stay on the territory of Russia illegally can apply to the local office of the Internal Affairs Ministry for Migration Issues to obtain a temporary residence permit.

The accession of Kyrgyzstan to the EAEU in 2015 significantly simplified the migration policy with Russia, several times reducing the processing time of applications and freeing citizens of the republic from bureaucracy.