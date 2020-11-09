23:43
Sadyr Japarov promises to lift restrictions on electricity consumption

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov went on a working trip to Naryn region today. After visiting social facilities, he met with residents of Naryn and answered their questions.

Naryn residents complained about power outages. Sadyr Japarov promised that all restrictions on electricity consumption would be lifted in the spring 2021.

He admitted that it would be possible to lift the restrictions now, but amid the upcoming winter people would stop saving electricity, which means that the load on the transformers would increase, the transmission lines would not withstand the load.

«You have endured for 30 years, endure one more winter. There will be no restrictions from spring. The electricity consumption rate will remain the same,» he promised.

There is currently a low water season in Toktogul water reservoir in Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, the government intends to purchase 500 million kilowatt-hours from Kazakhstan.

Household consumers pay 77 tyiyins per kilowatt-hour, but there is a limit of 700 kilowatt-hours.
