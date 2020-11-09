Roza Otunbayeva congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. election win

Former president of transitional period of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the U.S. election win. She posted the congratulation on her Twitter.

Dear Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! Heartfelt congratulations on your well deserved victory! We in Kyrgyzstan, as in much of the rest of the world, look forward to turning the page and starting anew in our relations. The world wants to admire America again!

Kamala Harris was previously nominated by Joe Biden’s headquarters for the post of the U.S. Vice President.

The Kyrgyz authorities have not yet sent their congratulations to America’s new leader.